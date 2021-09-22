Whims signed a multi-million dollar contract with Minnesota :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

For the season, a Russian on average will earn about $ 9 million

Photo: Kirill Kaprizov (TASS)



Minnesota Wild has signed a new agreement with Russian forward Kirill Kaprizov, according to the website of the National Hockey League (NHL) club.

“Of course, I’m very happy,” said Kaprizov. – It’s good for me, it’s good for the team. Now I just want to play hockey, be with my teammates and just play hockey. “

The agreement is designed for five years, during which the hockey player must earn $ 45 million. Portal Sportsnet clarifiesthat the Russian under the new contract will become the highest paid player in Minnesota.

The 24-year-old was drafted by Minnesota in 2015 in the fifth round with a total of 135th overall. His debut in the strongest hockey league in the world took place in 2020. In the last season of the regular championship, Caprice played in 55 matches and scored 51 (27 goals + 24 assists) points. In seven games of the playoffs, he chalked up three scoring points (2 + 1).

In addition, Kaprizov became Minnesota’s top scorer, 11 points ahead of his closest rival, Kevin Fialu. At the end of last season, he won the NHL Rookie Award.

The signing of the agreement with Kaprizov dragged on until the fall. The player and the club could not agree on a contract since last season. The media also reported on the possible signing of the forward by CSKA Moscow to participate in the 2022 Olympic Games.

As part of the Russian national team, Kaprizov won gold at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and also became a bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championship in Slovakia.