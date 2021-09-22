Who is cooler? Polina Gagarina, Kristina Orbakaite and Kim Kardashian appeared in the same looks on carpets. Photo!

The artists chose an extravagant outfit from Balenciaga.





At the annual Met Gala, all eyes were on Kim Kardashian, who took to the red carpet in a bold Balenciaga outfit. Following her, the stars of Russian show business appeared in the same way.

For the Fashion People Awards, Kristina Orbakaite chose the same dress as that of the American model and even received the “Style Icon” award. Polina Gagarina, who also repeated the image of Kim at the GQ Men of the Year 2021 awards, did not stand aside. The singer dressed in a black tight jumpsuit with a long train. She complemented her image with a Dior bag.

Recall that Kim Kardashian’s provocative outfit confused fans. On the Internet, she has been compared to the heroes of the American Horror Story series. Some have suggested that Kardashian’s outfit was inspired by her ex-husband, Kanye West. However, Kim perceives all memes, jokes and conjectures through the prism of self-irony and even wittily responds to collages and photo-toads with her participation.