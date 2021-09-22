Who will be the first to update to MIUI 13 (list of smartphones)

Screenshots of smartphones with MIUI 13 installed appeared in the Xiaomi community, on the Chinese social network Weibo and on some foreign platforms. The frames show some changes in the user interface in the new firmware version, writes 163.com.

In particular, there will be floating widgets and customizable notification management for specific scenarios. The animation will also change (it will become smoother), app icons and search bar position – she is now downstairs, the source claims.

Photo: 163.com

From more global changes – MIUI 13 will introduce memory expansion Memory fusion for all models, including Xiaomi flagships and budget smartphones Redmi and Poco outside of China. In fact, technology allows you to expand RAM due to a special virtual partition that is created in the built-in memory. The technology itself is not new: it previously became available in beta versions of MIUI 12 for some Chinese models.

Photo: 163.com

Which smartphones will be updated

The unofficial list contains more than 30 smartphones. Basically, they all came out in 2020 and 2021, but the source clarifies that older models can also be added to them:

A selection of inexpensive smartphones from AliExpress

This is also interesting: