Who, with whom and why divorced in the Kardashian family

The TV star’s mother was married twice. Kris Jenner’s first marriage to lawyer Robert Kardashian, the father of her three daughters (Courtney, Kim and Khloe) and son Rob, was officially dissolved in 1991.

Chris Houghton married a Californian lawyer in 1978: she was then 22 years old, her fiancé was 34. The marriage broke up in 1991 due to Chris’s betrayal – she started an affair with football player Todd Waterman. However, Chris managed to maintain a close friendship with her ex-husband. “I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18,” Kris Jenner recalled on the InCharge With DVF podcast in 2020. “We dated for four years, I got married at 22, and when That moment in my life, when I was about 30, I had an extramarital affair. Most of all in my life I regret that it ruined my marriage. That was the moment when I had to grow up. “

For the second time, Chris married a former decathlon athlete, Olympic champion Bruce Jenner – in the same 1991. Over the years of their life together, the couple had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The couple lived together for 22 years – however, they parted in 2013, and in 2014, Kris Jenner filed for divorce with the wording of “insoluble contradictions.”

The divorce proceedings went on for almost six months – the union was officially terminated in March 2015. And in April, Bruce Jenner publicly revealed that he has been fighting gender dysphoria all his life and in fact identifies himself as a woman.

In June 2015, ex-husband Kris Jenner appeared before the public in a female form and under the name Caitlin, completing the gender transition.

As Kris Jenner herself said, her 22-year-old marriage collapsed when her husband decided that he had had enough. In an interview with Vanity Fair in the same 2015, she admitted that breaking up “was the most passive-aggressive thing I have ever gone through.” Kris Jenner added that she would prefer her husband to tell her about his gender identity problems during the years of marriage. “Why do you want to live in marriage and have children, if this (transition to female sex) is exactly what you wanted since then, as a little boy? Why did you not tell me about it?” – asked Kris Jenner questions in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Bruce Jenner himself, who became Caitlin before marrying Chris, was married twice – with actresses Christy Crownover and Linda Thompson. In his first marriage, he had a son, Bert, and a daughter, Casey, in the second, sons Brandon and Brodie.

Kim Kardashian was married twice before her marriage to Kanye West. In January 2000, the 19-year-old married music producer Damon Thomas. He filed for divorce in 2003, which was formalized in 2004. In one of the episodes of the show “Life of the Kardashian Family,” Kim later admitted that she got married, taking ecstasy.

Kim Kardashian’s second marriage lasted 72 days: in August 2011, she married basketball player Chris Humphries, and filed for divorce in October. Officially, both spouses were free from marriage obligations in 2013 – by that time, Kim Kardashian had already met with Kanye West and was pregnant with him (their common daughter North West was born on June 15, 2013).

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister Khloe also survived a divorce. In 2009, she got married to basketball player Lamar Odom – a month after she started dating him. They lived for several years with constant ups and downs in their relationship, because Odom was unfaithful to his wife and used drugs. In 2013, Khloe Kardashian finally filed for divorce – however, the divorce proceedings dragged on. When it came to an end in 2015, Lamar Odom fell into a coma after a night in a brothel – US Weekly sources claimed that he had previously taken herbal medications to improve potency.

After that, the divorce was postponed – Khloe Kardashian took care of her husband’s rehabilitation and took away the divorce petition. The marriage was terminated in December 2016.