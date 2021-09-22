Why Megan Fox left Machine Gun Kelly with her blood revealed

New lover of actress Megan Fox, American singer Machine Gun Kelly, explained how he became the owner of a pendant with a drop of his girlfriend’s blood. We will remind, the eccentric decoration of the 31-year-old artist showed on Instagram on Valentine’s Day. Fans immediately remembered that Angelina Jolie and her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton, had exchanged the same things at one time. And now the young musician told why he needed the blood of his beloved.

On May 12, Machine Gun Kelly (real name Coulson Baker) attended The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the host took the opportunity to ask him about the pendant. The man immediately took the accessory out of his pocket and showed it to the audience. He said that a few months ago Fox was planning to fly to Bulgaria to shoot a film. The lovers had not yet been so far from each other, and the musician was afraid that he would not even be able to fly to his girlfriend if he got bored. The fact is that all this time Baker did not have a passport (perhaps we are talking about a passport), and he would never have got to Bulgaria. Then the actress left him something of herself.

“Some people give their partner a handkerchief or something like that,” the young man said during an interview. “She gave me her DNA.”

However, this romantic story ended less “bloody”. American Senator Bernie Sanders helped the musician get the cherished passport, and he eventually visited his 34-year-old sexy girlfriend in Bulgaria. All is well that ends well.

