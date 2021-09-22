Why stars are leaving social media

Imagine that one day social media will disappear from your phone forever. Sounds like a psychological thriller plot, right? TikTok, Instagram and Twitter have become an integral part of the lives of three billion people. Every day we spend an average of two hours of precious time looking at memes and stories of friends. At the same time, American scientists from the Pew Research Research Center found that social networks can cause stress, bad mood and even depression.

Cyberbullying, angry comments, fake news, slander – this is just a small list of “amenities” that actors and show business stars face every day. For this reason, many of them said goodbye to their social media pages (however, we are not sure forever).

Lana Del Rey

Singer Lana Del Rey has deleted accounts from all social networks that currently exist. The artist said goodbye to 20 million Instagram subscribers, explaining her departure with a desire to develop in areas that require maximum confidentiality: “At the moment, it seems to me that it is best to reduce my social circle a little and continue to develop in what interests me.”

Since the start of her musical career in 2010, Lana Del Rey has been involved in a huge number of scandals. In January, journalist Callie Allgrim wrote an entire article about how the singer ruined her reputation with provocative tweets and Instagram posts. Haters spite Del Rey for romanticizing an abusive relationship, for not having a single African American on the Chemtrails Over The Country Club album cover, and for supporting Donald Trump. In the end, the singer could not stand it, leaving social networks in the past.

Pete Davidson

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson left social media in December 2019. Before deleting his accounts, the Saturday Night Live star tweeted that he “doesn’t want to be on this Earth anymore.” Then the actor seriously alarmed the fans, who were very concerned about his mental health.

In an interview with Variety, 27-year-old Pete admitted that social media makes him “unhappy”: “I will no longer use Instagram or Twitter for many reasons.” In addition, the comedian advised young fans who are faced with cyberbullying to “just don’t go online.”

In 2018, Davidson had an affair with Ariana Grande. The actor immediately fell under the lenses of paparazzi cameras and became the object of discussion on social networks. The comedian has repeatedly said that it was difficult for him to get used to so much attention. Five months later, the couple broke up, and Pete decided that life without social networks was much cooler.

“King of Staten Island”

Emma Stone

In 2012, hackers hacked into Emma Stone’s Twitter account. The attacker trolled the actress with a quote from a nursery rhyme: “Andrew and Shailene were sitting in a tree.”

With this seemingly harmless tweet, the hacker hinted that Emma Stone’s then boyfriend Andrew Garfield was cheating on her with actress Shailene Woodley. After some time, Stone deleted the account from the social network.

Already in 2015, the Oscar winner said that social networks “do not bring anything positive,” and also negatively affect creative productivity.

Georgy Dronov

Despite the fact that in the sitcom “Voronin” the character of Georgy Dronov Kostya is a sports journalist, the actor himself does not use social networks. Dronov argues his rejection of them with a desire for confidentiality: “I understand that today it is impossible without the Internet, but I perceive it as direct access to me regardless of my desire – as if I were at home, and people freely entered and exited.”

Nevertheless, the list of show business stars who said no to social networks is not that long. The temptation to make money from advertising is too great. Plus, fans’ likes and positive comments boost self-esteem and self-confidence. However, the positive aspects of social media end there. Just check out the Instagram comments below your favorite musician or sportsman. Moreover, hate is far from the only “side effect” of socialization. Cunning paparazzi and jealous fans are ready to go to any lengths to expose their idols. The stars are blackmailed, intimidated, teased, insulted, and nude photos are leaked. In this regard, some of them leave the virtual space for real life.