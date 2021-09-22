Xiaomi introduced the budget smart TVs Redmi Smart TV based on Android TV 11

The Chinese company Xiaomi has announced relatively inexpensive Redmi Smart TVs with a diagonal of 32 and 43 inches. The youngest of the two new products has HD resolution (1366 × 768 pixels), the older one has Full HD (1920 × 1080 pixels).

The panels received an Amlogic S905X2 processor with four Cortex-A53 processing cores operating at a clock frequency of 1.5 GHz. The chip includes the Mali-G31 MP2 GPU graphics accelerator. The volume of RAM is 1 GB, the built-in eMMC flash module has a capacity of 8 GB.

The TV screen has a viewing angle of 178 degrees. Vivid Picture Engine and Auto Low Latency Mode technologies are implemented, and the response time is 6.5 ms.

The devices are equipped with Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 / 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless adapters, as well as an Ethernet network controller. There are two HDMI interfaces, two USB ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The operating system Android TV 11 with the proprietary PatchWall 4 shell is used as a software platform. It is said about the support of the H.265, H.264, MPEG1 / 2/4 codecs.

The audio system includes two 10W speakers. Support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and Dolby Atmos is mentioned.

The price of Redmi Smart TV 32 ″ and 43 ″ is respectively 220 and 350 US dollars.