19 year old traitors. How young handball players traded in the honor of the country | Other types | Sport

There are such events after which it becomes possible to completely revise the previous priorities. For decades, big sport has been considered the pride and hallmark of the country. Domestic athletes were glorified as heroes raising the prestige of the Motherland.

A matter of prestige

How Russia came under WADA sanctions has been written and said many times. Our athletes at the world championships and the Olympics are now performing without an anthem and a flag. At the same time, it was repeatedly emphasized from the high tribunes that they are still fighting for the prestige of Russia. But are they really fighting? Do these guys and girls feel something in their souls when they put on the jerseys of the Russian national team?

Football players have come under fire more than once. And Andrey Arshavin with his famous passage about expectations and problems, and Kokorin with Mamaev, and many others … Goes to the nuts and hockey players who, under the loud brand of “Red Machine”, do not achieve much.

“Traitors!” – sometimes sounds to athletes when their results are below expectations. Such remarks are considered overkill. But, as it turns out, in the national teams of Russia you can find real traitors.

Fallen from the top

In August 2021, the Russian national handball team, made up of players under 19, went to the European Championship in Croatia.

Once upon a time, our men’s handball was beauty and pride. The USSR national team won its first Olympic gold in Montreal-1976, then won the 1988 Games in Seoul. In 1992, after the collapse of the USSR, we again became Olympic champions under the name “United Team”. In 2000, the gold medals were won by the Russian team led by Vladimir Maximov… Four years later, they took bronze in Athens. And then the fall began. Since 2012, we have not been selected for the Olympics at all.

But the results of the Russian national team at the world championships in recent years: 2015 – 19th place, 2017 – 12th place, 2019 – 14th place, 2021 – 14th place. In 2020, we set a shameful record – at the European Championship, the Russian team became the 22nd out of 24 participating teams.

Therefore, they did not expect special miracles from young guys. And they really didn’t show them: 27:35 from Germany, 26:38 from Denmark, 17:36 from France … As a result, having beaten the Austrian team with a score of 31:24, the Russian team took 15th place among 16 teams.

Commerce Masters

This means that, having become a year older, at the next continental championship, Russian handball players will not play among the top 16 teams in Europe, but in the lower division. The younger team of Russia, which will replace the current 19-year-olds, will also go there, in the lower division, according to the current rules.

Weakness in sports is not a crime. But, as it turned out, this is not only a matter of weakness.

From the statement of the Russian Handball Federation: “The Ethics Commission of the FGR decided to temporarily suspend eight players from the Russian men’s youth team from participating in the competition. Several matches of the 2021 European Championship, which took place in Croatia in August, caused suspicions of unsportsmanlike actions of handball players … An investigation initiated by the ethics commission revealed that a group of players had formed within the national team, which kept in touch with the persons involved in organizing bets “.

During the tournament, the Russian national team outright lost to the Austrian team – 19:36. And in the match for 15th place, the same Austrians were smashed quite easily. Experts who doubted the natural reasons for such a drop pulled the thread that led young handball players to a polygraph test. With the help of which it was established that half of the composition of the Russian national team did not fight for the result, but bargained profitably to them. The guys bet on the result of matches, goal difference, etc. – the bookmakers offer many different options. Among those who confessed to the manipulations, there are three players of the youth teams of Chekhov Bears and CSKA, the leading clubs of Russian men’s handball.

Honor is on sale. Inexpensive

Here you need to comprehend what happened. The young guys who got the right to play for the Russian national team used this in order to earn money by losing with the right score. All this happened at the European Championship, where the Russian national team, by the way, had a coat of arms, a flag, and an anthem.

When seasoned and life-beaten athletes play “agreements”, it is disgusting. But here are guys whose path in sports is just beginning, whose eyes should be burning, who should feel a surge of feelings from the fact that they are playing for the national team … And instead of this, a calm and cold-blooded calculation, in which the national team jersey is only an additional opportunity to earn money.

Handball players caught by the hand began to complain about low salaries. They are really short, handball is not like football and hockey. But, first of all, CSKA and the Bears have a much better situation than the rest. Yes, and these rosy-cheeked boys are not like goners, for whom bets are a way of survival. In the end, if the thirst for money is higher than the love for sports, you can always change the field of activity. No one will condemn such a step. But the young guys went the other way.

Homeland is an empty phrase for them?

FGR President Sergey Shishkarev said: “I equate this with treason.” And in this case it is difficult to disagree with the official. This is not just an unsportsmanlike act. The best young handball players sold the honor of their own country without any remorse.

The question arises: how did this even become possible? After all, they grew up in not the most difficult times for Russia, were not deprived of everything, did not see the nightmare of the 90s … How were they brought up in families, what were they taught at school? And what kind of people trained them? Who did they take an example from, if they came to this?

In “Legend No. 17” Oleg Menshikov in the image of Anatoly Tarasov, he shouted: “Protect the gate, protect it with your whole body, as you would protect your children, as protect your Motherland!” From these words the frost was tearing through the skin. But does all this make any sense for the generation of 19-year-old Russians? Or are those whom we call the future of our sport are already considering at what price and where it will be possible to earn money by getting rid of the chimera called conscience?

What happened in handball is not a wake-up call, but a real alarm, and it concerns everyone and everyone.