A patch has been released for CS: GO to fix bugs in the Riptide operation update | CS: GO

The CS: GO developers have released an update in which the flaws in the Operation Riptide patch have been fixed. The list of changes is published on the official blog of the game.

List of changes:

fixed a rare error in the game settings that appeared when the user tried to play some CS: GO modes;

fixed the problem with the number of grenades when activating the console command sv_infinite_ammo 1 on the server;

fixed a bug that was reproduced when using the forced pre-cache setting;

fixed the problem with scrolling the list of cards in the Workshop;

fixed visual flaws in Guerrilla Warfare agent models;

fixed voice mismatch for Gendarmerie agents;

Jungle Rebel Agent Name and Voice Corrected | Elite Crew;

added several missing knife textures;

updated lights.rad file with lighting information for map creators;

On Ancient, the radar image has been updated to reflect the map changes.

In addition, the authors made minor technical changes to the County map.

The patch with Operation Riptide for CS: GO was released on the night of September 22nd. In the update, the developers added the ability to share grenades, reduced the damage of the Desert Eagle, and also changed some maps, including Dust2. A complete list of innovations can be found in our material.