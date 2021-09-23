A star nutritionist explains why Selena Gomez gained weight and changed beyond recognition

Star nutritionist, candidate of medical sciences, doctor of personalized medicine Margarita Koroleva believes that the singer Selena Gomez, who recently shocked the paparazzi with changes in her appearance, gained weight sharply due to eating disorders and restrictive diets.

“With such diets, you can get a result, but not everyone can keep it. After all, the body takes its own due to metabolic needs. This is a disappointment when each lost kilogram brings a couple of kilograms. It changes mood, up to depression, with which gains additional pounds. That is, eating behavior is disturbed. The person went to the result, but could not keep it, ” – Koroleva told Life.

The doctor suggested that the same thing happened to Selena Gomez. She could torture herself with strict diets, but the result turned out to be unstable, the kilograms returned, and with them the depressive mood, which led to the set of even more weight.

According to the nutritionist, only an experienced professional will help the singer, who, after appropriate examinations, will select the necessary therapy, build a program to minimize the risks of losing weight, to reduce the level of inflammatory processes. Such work should be complemented by the work of a psychologist who will correct the star’s eating behavior.