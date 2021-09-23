Acclaimed photographer Austin Mann praises iPhone 13 Pro cameras for impressive shots

Photographer Austin Mann shared his impressions of the cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro. Testing conducted at Ruaha National Park, Tanzania.

Mann said macro mode, which uses an ultra-wide-angle lens and allows users to capture images approximately 2cm from the subject, “is arguably the strongest advancement in a camera system this year” and satisfies the needs of many photographers.

The photographer called the macro mode a full fourth lens due to the fact that it requires little light, and the photos are very clear. This is not just another small iteration, but a big step forward.



Taken with the main camera of the iPhone 13 Pro



Shot with iPhone 13 Pro ultra-wide camera in ProRAW format, processed in Lightroom CC



Shot with iPhone 13 Pro ultra-wide camera in ProRAW format, processed in Lightroom CC



Shot with a telephoto camera iPhone 13 Pro in ProRAW format, processed in Lightroom CC

The new 13mm f / 1.8 ultra wide-angle lens offers clearer images in low light with faster shutter speeds. While the ultra wide angle still has some distortion, Mann says the overall sharpness has been “greatly improved.”

Everything I shoot with telephoto feels natural cinematic and has a different feel than previous models. My eye is not used to seeing depth compression like this from my iPhone.

Mann also noted photo filters. According to him, these are not ordinary presets, but very finely tuned, while maintaining the depth of the photo. They are great for quick shots without Apple ProRAW, allowing you to take them to a professional level. [MacRumors]

