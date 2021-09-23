Adele organizes a bachelorette party for Jennifer Lawrence

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence

Very soon, 28-year-old Jennifer Lawrence will marry her 34-year-old lover Cook Maroney. While the actress is busy with the pre-wedding chores, one of her close friends, 31-year-old Adele, took over the organization of the bachelorette party.

The singer is faced with an extremely responsible and difficult task: to organize a big, funny and noisy party, which Jen has long dreamed of. As it turned out, Lawrence was upset to tears that too few people were present at the celebration in honor of her engagement, and now she expects to really break away with her friends at a bachelorette party.

Adele has already started organizing the party and has started sending out the first invitations. At the moment, all the details are kept secret. Adele wants to keep the intrigue, so any publications on this topic on social networks are not encouraged. One thing is clear at once: the party will be really crazy,

– revealed the details of the upcoming holiday in an interview with The Sun.

The source also noted that Jennifer is the soul of the company and simply loves noisy parties – for this very reason, “anything” can happen at the holiday.

Recall that in a recent interview, Lawrence spoke about the preparations for the wedding. So, the star admitted that she had already chosen a dress in which she would go down the aisle, as well as a place for the celebration.

I saw the dress. I liked it. “This is the dress,” I thought. I saw the place and immediately decided: “Great, we have a place” … I’m not nervous: I’m too lazy to be neurotic,

– said the actress, who recently at one of the social events in all its glory demonstrated her luxurious engagement ring worth 100 thousand dollars.

