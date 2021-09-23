Alana Mamaeva admitted that she was happy when her husband, a football player, sat down for a fight in a cafe

Pavel Mamaev But still, then the wife helped Paul in every possible way.

In the YouTube show “Better the Truth” Alana Mamaeva frankly admitted that she did not particularly grieve when her husband, a notorious football player, got into a crime story with beating an official and went to jail.

By that time, she was generally tired of Pavel Mamaev’s antics with his spree and scandalous behavior. So on the eve of the historical fight, Alana had a fight with her husband because of intrigues and already began to suspect that the next meeting with Kokorin would not end well.

“I told him:“ If you go there, you don’t have to come back. ” And what a coincidence. We had a fight, he flies away and sits down. You know how happy I was. But I didn’t know that everything would be so serious, ”Mamaeva admitted in an interview with Suren Kagramanov.

When her husband was imprisoned, she was still angry with him, but in trouble she still did not turn her back on her husband: she testified in his defense, made a good characterization, and so on.

“I stepped on my throat, ate all the shit that he did to me,” summed up the spectacular brunette.

By the way, not so long ago, Alana Mamaeva suggested that her former husband, an athlete, not out of great love, struck up a relationship with Nadezhda Sanko. All this allegedly Paul does in spite of her.