Alana Mamaeva: “When Pavel sat down, I was happy”

Pavel and Alana Mamaevs

Alana Mamaeva, 34, admitted that she was in no hurry to feel sorry for her husband, who was given a prison term. The model explains her attitude to Paul’s scandalous antics, from which she herself had time to get quite tired. On the eve of the incident, the brunette quarreled with the football player because of his side affairs and drunken spree. Alana suspected that meeting with Kokorin would once again turn into something bad

“I told him:“ If you go there, you don’t have to come back. ” And what a coincidence. We had a fight, he flies away and sits down. You know how happy I was, ”she laughed in a conversation with Suren Kagramanov. “But I didn’t know that everything would be so serious. We called up with Kokorin’s wife Dasha: “Let’s go, well, let them be responsible for their actions.” And then, when the situation got out of control and people began to say that they would really be imprisoned, I didn’t really care … Pasha pissed me off, because they really walked, it also surfaced that there was a prostitute there. The first time, when they were just closed, I was angry for his behavior. “

The footballer meets with Alana’s girlfriend

At the same time, Mamaeva did not turn away from her chosen one. The model had to step over her own indignation and defend it in court. “I stepped on my throat, ate all the shit he did to me,” she said. – I gave evidence for him, made a good characterization, because he never helped anyone. Everyone who gave a positive testimonial in court is the one I helped. They came for me. “

do not miss“If you say about Mamaev’s strap-ons, I will kill you. Let him sleep with the guys! “: Alana informed the police about the threats

The model also explained why she forgave the football player’s numerous betrayals. She admitted that she did it out of a sense of gratitude for the good attitude towards her son from her first marriage. After all, Pavel accepted Alex as his own and even wanted to formalize parental rights.

“There is a certain sense of duty to this person. It seemed to me that I seemed to owe him for the fact that he so accepted Alex. Then the ego and the family were on the scales. The child considered him a dad, it was much more important, “she shared in the YouTube show” Better is the truth. “

Photo: Instagram