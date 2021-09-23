Alesya Kafelnikova starred in a latex mini-dress and excited the fans: Personalities: Values: Lenta.ru

Supermodel Alesya Kafelnikova shared a photo in a revealing outfit made of black latex and leather and excited the fans. The corresponding photo appeared on her Instagram page.

The footage posted online shows a 22-year-old celebrity full-length. She is wearing a latex tight-fitting mini-dress with a neckline, a cropped leather jacket, as well as gloves and high boots with a massive sole made of the same material. The image of Kafelnikova was complemented by rings and a gold necklace in the form of a chain.

The publication received more than 24 thousand likes. Fans appreciated the look of the model in the comments. “Incredibly beautiful”, “You have to meet your husband like this from work”, “Stunning”, “Goddess!”, “Nice devil!”, “Long-legged,” they admired.

Earlier in September, Alesya Kafelnikova revealed the truth about body changes after childbirth. According to publications, in the last weeks of pregnancy, the model developed stretch marks on her chest. In addition, according to her, after childbirth, the irregularities on the skin became more.

In July, supermodel Alesya Kafelnikova first revealed details about her newborn baby. The 22-year-old celebrity had a daughter, she was named Kiara. The model also hinted that she took the name of her husband, head of the advertising agency Georgy Petrishin.