Alexander Emelianenko – Artem Tarasov: when the fight, where to watch, video, result, who is the next opponent, alcohol addiction – September 23, 2021

Alexander Emelianenko returned to battles and won. Yes, success in a duel with blogger Artem Tarasov is not an indicator of a full-fledged form for a fighter of this level. However, even a few months ago, even such Emelianenko’s return seemed fantastic: his health, appearance and physical form looked as bad as ever. Alexander assured that this is how he “celebrates the holidays”, but from the outside it was obvious to almost everyone that nothing solemn was happening in the life of a fighter.

The day before, the manager of Alexander Emelianenko, Azamat Bostanov, posted a video on the network, which reveals some details of the fighter’s difficult return to life and sports. At the beginning of the five-minute video, it is shown how Bostanov arrives at Emelianenko’s home and literally helps him get out of bed. “I can’t even put on panties,” the heavily immersed Alexander barely squeezes out of himself. “You must, friend, otherwise you’ll leave in a hearse,” the manager replies.

Then there is a story about how Emelianenko was sent to the Minvody for recovery, after – for training camps, and in the last weeks before the fight with Tarasov, Alexander lived in the apartment of his manager Bostanov. Sport24 correspondent Yaroslav Stepanov contacted Azamat and found out the details of Alexander’s return to life, which were not included in the video.

– The video begins like this: you answer the call, and in the next shot you help Alexander get out of bed with the words about the hearse. What preceded this – Emelianenko himself asked for help?

– Let me tell you briefly from the beginning. At first we worked with Alexander only on advertising – no fights. It started even before his fight with Maga Ismailov (summer 2020 – Sport24). And then we all saw how Sasha disappeared from public space. He appeared periodically, but then disappeared again. At one of these moments, he dialed me, because he realized that the situation was difficult. The man was in a binge for a long time. It was decided to change the situation. I came to Sasha, saw what was happening, and was a little horrified, but … They took him away, treated him a little and took him to Teberda.

– When you watch the video at first, the feeling is that Emelianenko is on the verge of life and death. Was that?

– All this happened for a long time, almost a year. From time to time he came out of this state, but for most of his break, Alexander was exactly as you saw him in the video. If we speak adequately, then, of course, such a state throughout the year would affect the health of any person, and the consequences are still visible.

– Do you often have doubts that all these efforts of yours are in vain?

– Of course. Every day. There were fears: just about, now … Many people around said that nothing would work out. If without details, then I can even admit that Alexander had a breakdown over the past couple of months. I will not say how and when specifically. But in the end we have what we have: I believed in Alexander, and more importantly, he believed in himself.

– Sergei Kharitonov, in an interview with Alexander Lyutikov, suggested that you are using Alexander for your own benefit. Is the video about the restoration of Emelianenko the answer to him?

– If, without jokes and nagging, there is some truth in Sergei’s words. This is work, and work is collaborative. Kamil Hajiyev correctly said about it, Sasha earned good money for his fight. And the video is no longer to whitewash me, just very much hurt comments towards Sasha: “dead”, “written off”, “beats children.” I just wanted to show: guys, two and a half months ago a person could not walk normally, and what he did is a huge job. Well, again – it worked. And earned good money. Plus now he also got a taste of the octagon. Come on, what else to do for Alexander Emelianenko? He fought all his life and only this he knows how to do well. This is the source of his income. Sasha drank because there were no training and goals. Everything changed as soon as the schedule was outlined and a lot of fights appeared.

With Artem Tarasov, it’s more like sparring, and we understand that. Yes, there was a cut. But that there is this slash – nothing supernatural. Sasha’s biggest upset about the cut was you know how: “Damn, I can’t go to the bathhouse.” So I partially released the video so that people would not use foul language in the comments, not knowing what work we did. And then everyone thinks that the manager is such a shit who came, took the money and did nothing. And human strength, invested … Just imagine: two and a half months of life together – Moscow, Teberda. Don’t forget, I also have other athletes. And family, daughter.

– Sergei Kharitonov asks the question: “Would you put a thumping Emelianenko in your house?” And really, you were not embarrassed by Alexander’s background?

– Before arriving at my place, Alexander spent more than a month recovering in Teberda. And after that I saw a person in a normal, adequate state. Plus, before that, I already got to know him well, I understood what kind of person he was, what he was ready for. I respect Sergei Kharitonov – despite the stories he has gotten himself into lately. But it is not for him to judge. And in general, we have recently heard about Sergei only his criticism of Emelianenko, or in the context of not the best adventures of Kharitonov.

– Alexander will continue to live with you?

– We haven’t discussed it yet. A person gets used to everything, and in everyday life, nothing bothers me in this perspective. Yes, at first it was a little annoying: damn it, a stranger lives in your house – this cannot but be annoying. But I started going to the gym with Alexander, so you see what influence he has on me.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel about MMA