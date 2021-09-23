Anastasia Reshetova showed the grown-up son Ratmir in a suit for the fall

The model shared what new things she bought for the baby.

TV presenter Anastasia Reshetova boasted on her Instagram of the matured son of showman Timati. The celebrity captured a boy in a malachite suit for walking.

Recall that on October 16, Ratmir Yunusov will be two years old. The kid lives with Anastasia. But he often sees his dad, businessman Timur Yunusov. The artist is already arranging for the heir to walk through car dealerships.

Reshetova also loves to pamper her son. Recently, a 25-year-old mom bought an insulated jumpsuit for Ratmir. His model is combined with snow-white sneakers. While Anastasia was gathering her son for a walk, she did not forget about herself.

Reshetova complemented a long black dress with small peas with a sandy robe coat and white leather boots with a pointed toe.

“How do you like our today’s image? Ratmir is wearing a jumpsuit that suits now more than ever in this cloudy weather. He does not freeze on the street, and does not sweat indoors. In such cold weather, what is needed is straight. And I supplemented his image with my perfect dress, ”the fashionista boasted.

Earlier, Anastasia Reshetova said that she was no longer afraid to leave her son with his father and other relatives for a long time. Although before that, the celebrity almost quarreled with her former lover when she did not allow him to fly on vacation with the baby.

