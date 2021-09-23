Angelina Jolie admitted that family problems prevented her from directing

Актриса верит, что драма, которая развернулась в пределах ее семьи, повлияла на развитие ее карьеры.

“I like directing, but due to changes in my family situation, it was impossible for me to be a director for the last few years,” admitted 45-year-old Jolie in an interview for the publication Entertainment Weekly.

The Maleficent star revealed that she didn’t have enough time to fully pursue her dream of becoming a director. However, the mother of six continued to play small roles to meet the demands of both Hollywood and her family.

“I just needed to choose short roles to stay at home longer. Therefore, I had to act in several projects. It’s true, ”the actress admitted.

Jolie recently talked about how her parenting method is different. In February, during an interview, Angelina admitted that she lacks the skills that would allow her to consider herself a full-fledged mother, who always stays with her children at home.

We remind you that Jolie and her 57-year-old husband-actor Brad Pitt, after two years of marriage, broke off official relations in September. And although the process itself has not yet been finalized, both admitted that they legally consider themselves single since 2019.

Since the only thing, what the press is talking about in the context of the Pitt-Jolie relationship is the fight for custody of their six children.

Although the court documents in their case are private and closed, Jolie’s allegations of Pitt’s alleged abusive behavior leaked in March.

As reported exclusively Page Six at the time, a source close to Pitt said: “Brad is heartbroken that Angelina went this route. Many emotions remained after the wedding. “

At the time, it became known that the Pitt camp believed the leak was “calculated to influence public opinion before the trial is over.”

Pitt is known to have had a falling out with his family aboard a private jet in 2016, although he has never been charged. Pitt admitted that he yelled at his children during the incident, but never raised his hand at them in 2016.

Nor was Pitt ever arrested or charged with any wrongdoing during his marriage to Jolie, and there were no police reports of any allegations of spousal abuse.

Meanwhile, Jolie seems to be shedding Pitt’s presence in her life. It was reported last month that the actress sold a Winston Churchill painting given to her by Pitt for $ 11.5 million.

The man, on the other hand, was busy filming his new movie, High Speed ​​Train, with Sandra Bullock and Joey King.