Angelina Jolie shopping with her son Knox in Los Angeles: new photos

Angelina Jolie with her son Knox

Last day, 45-year-old Angelina Jolie once again got into the lenses of the paparazzi. Reporters filmed the star while shopping in one of the quietest and most peaceful areas of Los Angeles, Los Feliz. The actress was accompanied by her 12-year-old son Knox – the boy more often than the other children of Angelina accompanies his stellar mother precisely during shopping trips.

In public, Jolie appeared in a light black sundress and leather sandals to match. Angelina did not neglect personal protective equipment: she was wearing a designer black mask with a pattern in the form of crossed arrows from the Off-White brand. All proceeds from the sale of these masks go to charity. Knox was also wearing a mask, but unlike his mother, he was wearing a regular medical mask.

Recall that Angelina Jolie spent the entire quarantine with her six children in Los Angeles. They were even joined by 19-year-old Maddox, who was forced to return from South Korea, where he is studying at the University of Yensee at the Faculty of Bioengineering. The training of the eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt all this time took place in a distance format.

They keep up with their school curriculum, practice languages, play musical instruments, love board games, and help mom cook dinner.

– told an insider about Jolie’s self-isolation with children.

About a month ago, after the gradual lifting of restrictions, Angelina began to appear more often in public, and recently even went on a short trip with her daughters, 15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Vivienne. The paparazzi managed to photograph the star already at the airport in Burbank, California, where she flew in a private jet. Where exactly and for what purpose Angelina flew, the journalists could not find out.