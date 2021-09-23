Another leader leaves Blizzard

Gamers will surely laugh, but Blizzard Entertainment bereavement befell again. Another executive has left the company, this time Chaco Sonny, executive producer of the online shooter Overwatch and currently in development Overwatch 2. Sonny will leave the company at the end of the week – Friday will be his last working day in office. This became known from an email sent to employees.

Chaco Sonny’s departure is not the first time he has been fired since the beginning of a string of scandals and lawsuits regarding discrimination and sexual harassment in the depths of the company. From the outside, such an outflow of personnel looks like an extremely unfavorable symptom, but in this case there is a suspicion that these two facts are not connected in any way. Firstly, the letter with the message of resignation did not officially mention the lawsuits or the investigation of the US Securities and Exchange Commission as the reason, but here it is clear that officially this would hardly have been publicly announced. And secondly, several Blizzard employees, speaking with reporters on condition of anonymity, noted that Sonny is highly respected in the company and they, anonymous sources, are not aware of any charges against him. Well, maybe it was the last person in the company who didn’t get tainted.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of all these troubles, Activision Blizzard fell 4.1% on Tuesday.