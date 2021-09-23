Anthony Joshua – Alexander Usyk: where to watch the fight when the broadcast starts

On September 25, London (England) will host an evening of boxing by the Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, the main event of which will be the fight between the WBA / IBF / WBO heavyweight champion (over 90.7 kg) Briton Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) and Ukrainian Alexander Usik (18-0, 13 KOs).

Where to watch the Joshua-Usyk fight

Live broadcast of the fight will be carried out:

– DAZN streaming

– MEGOGO media service

– Sky Sports TV channel

– REN TV channel (in the Russian Federation)

Joshua the Usyk. When the broadcast starts

The main card of the boxing evening in London will begin on September 25 at 20:00 Kiev and Moscow time.

The main event, the fight between Anthony Joshua and Alexander Usik, will begin on the night of September 25-26 no earlier than 00:10 Kiev and Moscow time.

Alexander Usik

