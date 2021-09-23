Apex Legends Authors Release Major Patch – It Increases the Number of Bugs | Apex legends

On the evening of September 22, Respawn Entertainment released a major patch for Apex Legends ‘battle royale’ to fix server issues. Reddit users complained that after the update, the number of bugs only increased.

Massive connection problems began on September 14 after the start of the Evolution Collectible Event. Many users complained that after the patch was released, it was impossible to connect to the game servers for several hours. On the first day, some of the problems were fixed by hotfixes, on September 20, Respawn Entertainment released another update. The bugs should have disappeared completely after the September 22nd patch.

After the release of the update, players began to complain about connection problems – many could not join matches for a long time, others were constantly thrown out of the battle. Those who got into the battle faced many bugs: they did not finish the flight animation, the enemy models constantly disappeared and teleported, and the actions were performed in slow motion. Some users even called for a boycott of Apex Legends.