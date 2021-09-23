Apple has sold two billion iPhones in 14 years

Reputable Asymco analyst Horace Dediu has calculated that Apple recently sold its $ 2 billion iPhone. It took the company 14 years to do this. Most likely, Apple did not advertise overcoming the milestone of 2 billion iPhones sold, since the company has not disclosed sales data for its devices for a long time.

The 2 billionth iPhone was sold just recently. Unlike the $ 1 billion, there was no announcement or celebration. This is partly due to the fact that Apple stopped reporting product shipments, but partly because talking about 2 billion is not as interesting as talking about 1 billion. When the numbers get so large, a decrease in sensitivity occurs.

Apple is believed to have departed significantly from the principle that Steve Jobs demanded when he returned to the company in 1997: simplifying the product line. But the analyst argues that it is Jobs’ other belief that drives Apple’s success today. Namely – to show the consumer what he did not think about, but now wants it.

A striking example with the recent iPhone 13. No one thought about the possibility of recording video with a blurred background, but after the announcement of new smartphones with the “Movie Effect” mode, many expressed their desire for the device just for the sake of this function.

The analyst also sorted all iPhones by value and noticed that even 14 years after the original $ 400 iPhone was released, it is still possible to buy a new iPhone for the same $ 400, such as the 2020 iPhone SE.

Meanwhile, Money SuperMarket analysts calculated how many days residents of different countries need to work to buy a new iPhone 13. The basis was the average wage in the country and an eight-hour working day, taking into account the difference in the cost of a smartphone in different regions.

The study showed that the worst situation is in the Philippines. Island residents need to work 97 days (775 working hours) to buy an iPhone 13 without spending on anything else. The average American needs 6 days (50 rubles) to buy a new iPhone.

Residents of Switzerland have become the record holders, they can get a new product from Apple in just 4 days (34 rubles). In Russia, this will take 53 days (429 rubles), almost the same as in Mexico.

We will remind, in Russia, the start of sales of the iPhone 13 is scheduled for tomorrow, September 24. And pre-orders have become available since yesterday, September 22. The cost of new items is from 69,990 rubles.