Apple’s near end Lightning – connector that’s ten years old

Several things are unchanged in this world, one of them is the desire of Apple’s management to cut money from the audience and give it as little as possible for this money. In 2012, Apple showed the iPhone 5, which was the company’s first device with a Lightning connector. Ten years ago, the new connector had undeniable advantages – compact, unlike the previous 30-pin one, it could be inserted either side. The data transfer speed has grown to 480 Mbps (perhaps you are more used to Mb, then 60 Mb per second), which was very, very good for 2012.

In 2021, the Lightning connector is historical junk as it is hopelessly outdated. Apple recognized this a long time ago, since the same iPads were transferred to USB Type C, while Lightning was left exclusively in the company’s main product – the iPhone. The reason Apple keeps this antiquity is trivial – it’s money. In 2012, the Lightning licensing program appeared, under which partners had to pay for the ability to install a connector from Apple, as well as pay for each device produced. Through licensing and royalties alone, Apple earns several billion dollars annually. A proprietary connector is a big plus for the company, since it completely controls the market and does not allow anyone to produce accessories for this connector without royalties. With USB Type C, such a trick is impossible, since Apple cannot change the standard, they must follow it. And this means that a cable for the same iPhone may cost not 2,000 rubles, as it is today, but 500-600 rubles, and at the same time Apple will not receive a dime from the person who produces it. Sad? Not that word.

At every Apple presentation, representatives of the company proudly talk about the fact that they are exclusively for the environment, trying to save our world. Of course, all these words are pure lies, Apple does not care about anything except profit, and if beautiful stories about the environment allow them to charge more money for their products, they will sing these songs to a stupor. Plastic cable that degrades over time? Apple says it’s done to protect the world from plastic. The fact that during the life of a regular cable the user will not need to buy another is not taken into account by Apple. While the Android user is using one cable, the iPhone owner will change two. I think that calculating the load on the outside world will not be difficult, right?

Today, the zoo of cables that come with Apple devices poses exactly the same threat to the environment, unnecessary entities are multiplying. For example, if you buy an iPad, you have a USB Type C cable; with an iPhone, you get Lightning. You will have to carry two cables with you or buy additional cables to the car and to work, that is, the math is simple: where you can get by with one cable, you will have to take two. And this stems from a very pragmatic decision that Apple made a long time ago – not to switch to a new connector.

Want to add fuel to the fire? Apple advertises the possibility of shooting 4K video on the iPhone, but is modestly silent about the fact that you will have to be patient to transfer it to your computer. A minute of 4K video in HEVC format takes 170 MB (30 frames), without this format – twice as much. Remember Lightning speed? It will take you about three minutes to transfer a minute of recorded video not with maximum settings, and this is by cable. Do you need more proof that Lightning degrades product performance and is long out of date?

Of course, the USB Type C connector has taken root in the Android smartphone market, with all manufacturers supporting USB Power Delivery (just like Apple in their products that have this connector). In USB 3.1 Gen.1, the data transfer rate is 640 MB / s, that is, an order of magnitude more than 60 MB / s, which is given by Lightning. Flagships will soon begin to massively receive USB 3.1 Gen.2, where the speed has doubled! Do you feel the difference?









If you have an Android smartphone, then choosing a cable is not difficult, the rule is simple – do not buy unknown basement manufacturers, otherwise you are free to purchase anything you want. And the price pleases you, you do not need to overpay for this accessory, you have a wide choice. For Lightning, there is no such choice, you run into the greed of Apple, which sells the old technology at exorbitant prices. And the situation has not gotten better, as the years go by, and Apple is trying to smell something that has long gone rotten. But this, apparently, does not bother people much, since I know videographers who sincerely declare that the iPhone is their main working tool, and besides, it is “very convenient”. As soon as it comes to transferring files for processing on a computer, I hear a variety of responses in response:

this is not at all the main thing, I leave it overnight and in the morning I work with files;

I bought an external flash drive, I copy it on the go, so as not to wait for everything to be copied;

I try to copy to the cloud, it’s a little faster.

Copying to the cloud is faster than downloading a video directly over a cable to a MacBook, oh, those technologies from Apple. Even AirDrop is faster than cable transmission, although it can fail on large files (as luck would have it, no one can predict how everything will work). But do not tell iPhone owners about this, they are sincerely upset, because they believe that it is normal when something does not work for them, and write off it on their crooked hands. Everything is perfect and fast in the iPhone, nothing slow in this device, in principle, can not be.

Of course, there is a certain irony in the fact that the most expensive smartphones on the planet use the old and slower Lightning connector. This gives a touch of surrealism to the whole situation.

In 2010, European officials launched an initiative to mandate all manufacturers to use the same connector in electronics to reduce waste. The same approach for the environment and the protection of the world. Do you know who opposed this initiative? Only one company is Apple. Such an approach would supposedly limit competition and make it impossible to develop new technologies.

In 2011, the European Commission said that 50 thousand tons of adapters and charging cables are sent to landfills in Europe every year, the issue demanded an immediate solution. Apple bargained for the right to make one connector for the iPhone, not to follow the general rules. Several attempts to force Apple to switch to USB Type C led to the fact that the company was slowly adding this connector to non-mainstream products, but not to the iPhone.

Now the European Commission is more decisive, the question is again that all manufacturers, without exception, switch to a standard connector, and this is USB Type C. The initiative also states that the charger should be sold separately from the smartphone and be universal. This decision is welcome as the amount of e-waste will decrease. I have several dozen chargers, and they continue to accumulate (my example is not typical, but my children have a little better situation, each of them has a little less than a dozen chargers and cables, they accumulate from each device). Apple traditionally says that such a law will lead to an increase in waste (why, well, why and where is the logic?), And will also cancel innovation. There is nothing new in this song. But if the law is passed, then from 2022 the company will be forced to follow it. Potentially, the iPhone 14 can keep the old charging, but then there will be a transition to USB Type C. And this is good news in every sense. The Lightning licensing program will disappear, Apple will lose a noticeable part of the profit that arose out of thin air and from the sale of an outdated solution in every sense.

We can say that Apple was ready for such a decision and compensated for it by removing the charger from the kit. This decision brings the company billions of additional profits, we talked about this a long time ago. So there will be no economic damage to the company.

Of course, it is possible to release iPhone versions with USB Type C for Europe, but this is a strange approach, most likely it will not. The company will migrate to the same iPhone connector globally. And this will happen, apparently, in 2023, in the most unfavorable scenario for Apple – in 2022. There is political will in Europe, Apple’s lobbying today does not work the same way as it used to be. For you and me, this means a simple thing: the iPhone will get rid of one of the shortcomings, which looks like an anachronism in the modern world.

PS I am happy to read the comments that Lightning is great and that this speed is ideal, and wireless standards are better and no one uses the connector at all. Let’s go!