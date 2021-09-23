Ariana Grande Positions – in the new video, the singer tried on the image of the President of the United States

American singer Ariana Grande presented a video for the song Positions. According to Novoye Vremya, since its publication, the clip has collected more than seven million views on YouTube.

In the new video, Grande tried on the image of the President of the United States. She poses in strong looks in the White House and the Oval Office. The video was directed by American music video director Dave Meyers.

The song Positions will appear on the singer’s new album, which is scheduled for release on October 30th.

In August, Grande’s duet with Lady Gaga Rain On Me was named Song of the Year by MTV Video Music Awards. The same song won the Best Collaboration award.