AS Monaco – Saint-Etienne – 3: 1, match review, as played by Golovin, 22 September 2021, Ligue 1

“It’s easier to control the game with Golovin.” The Russian again took part in the goal of “Monaco”

The other day the head coach of AS Monaco Niko Kovacs gave an interview to the club’s press service, in which he talked about the role Alexandra Golovina in a team. In his opinion, the Russian midfielder should gain at least “10 + 10” during the season according to the “goal plus pass” system.

“For us, Golovin is a guarantor of quality, he is very important from the point of view of our game. We need to make sure he is in shape. I am very pleased with him. He’s a smart guy, a little reserved and doesn’t consider himself a star. When I took charge of AS Monaco, I told him that with the qualities that he possesses, he needs to score more goals and provide more assists to his partners.

I push him to better position himself on the field, to act more often in the immediate vicinity of the opponent’s penalty area, to score more goals, as in the game against Nice. I think a player like him should score 10 goals and give 10 assists in a season. I am not saying this to put pressure on him. I simply believe that he has all the required qualities to cope with this task. If he succeeds, he will help both the team and the club, ”said the Croat.

In the match against Saint-Etienne, Kovacs left Golovin in reserve. The coach takes care of our legionnaire, who recently had a thigh injury. At first, the Monegasques coped with the rival without the Russian midfielder – everything in the game was in their favor. At the 27th minute, the hosts fled into a counterattack across the entire field after three assists, and Kevin Folland scored a blow into the near corner. Guest goalkeeper Etienne Greene, to put it mildly, did not help out. Six minutes later, the same Green ran outside the penalty area to interrupt the one-on-one exit, but drove his foot into the Monaco forward. So Saint-Etienne remained with ten men.

Having gained a numerical advantage, the Monegasques lost their concentration. Before the break, ten of the guests played back. Benoit Badyashil lost the ball by hitting his own penalty area, and Caillou Enrique did not interfere Denis Buanga punch off the toe. You can also remember Buang’s two hits in the post.

Obviously, Kovacs was unhappy with the team’s performance and made a double substitution during the break. He also released Golovin. Alexander entered the position of the central midfielder in the 4-4-2 formation. The Russian often met with the ball and at the end of the hour of the match took part in the scoring attack of “Monaco”. After Golovin served a corner defender of Saint-Etienne Timote Kolodziejczak, trying to reach the ball, played with his hand. The referee gave a penalty. It is interesting that from the “point” he scored Wissam Ben Yedder, who came on as a substitute after the 11-meter was appointed and took the ball from Sofiana Diopa… In the second half with Golovin, the hosts looked better: in the end Ben-Yedder set the final score 3: 1, breaking through from the air after the transfer of Folland.

Golovin made 43 touches of the ball in 45 minutes, shot twice on goal and made three passes under attack. He also has 89% of accurate passes, three tackles and one clearance. Alexander deservedly entered the top 5 best players of Monaco according to Whoscored.com – he earned 7.24 points. He could have scored himself when the score was 2: 1. The Russian was hitting from behind the penalty area in the bottom corner, but the substitute goalkeeper of Saint-Etienne Stefan Baich pulled out the ball, making a spectacular save.

Unfortunately, the serve from the corner leading to the winning goal for AS Monaco will not count as an effective action for Golovin. So Alexander still has two goals and two assists this season. Still far from “10 + 10”.





“Golovin is a prince”. Russian midfielder scored for AS Monaco

Fans on social networks generally assess Alexander’s game positively:

“Golovin is back.”

“Golovin, if you continue to please me so, I will buy your T-shirt again.”

“Golovin came out. He brought a penalty from a corner and makes the team win. Despite serious shortcomings. “

“It becomes easier to play when Golovin is on the lawn.”

Monaco is easier to control the game with Golovin and Diop than with Diatta. “

This is only Monaco’s second win in seven rounds in Ligue 1.