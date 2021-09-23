Ashot Khachaturyants announced the appointment of Pereira to the post of head of the RFU refereeing department

Head of the Referee Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Ashot Khachaturyants announced the appointment Vitor Pereira to the posts of the head of the department of refereeing of the organization.

“I would like to announce the start of cooperation with Pereira. This is a unique person who combines the richest level of a professional judge and a functionary in this position for many years. This quality is necessary for the entire judiciary to successfully complete the reform. There are several tasks before him. One of the main ones is the analysis of the current situation, the reform of the judicial training system. This is a matter of principle for us. There is also the task of creating a base for training. Vitor is the author of the book Talents and Mentors. It will soon be translated into Russian. I think that by the end of the year Vitor will draw up a roadmap for his work. We hope that it will be held in the next two years with a possible prolongation of the contract, ”the correspondent of“ Championship ”Arina Lavrova reports Khachaturyants.