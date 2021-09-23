“At the Olympics, Rublev constantly said:“ Damn, I lost alone, lost with a pair. Everything. Now there is still this mixed. What am I doing there? “, Reports Aslan Karatsev – Tennis

Russian Aslan Karatsev commented that this season, in a mixed double with Elena Vesnina, he reached the final of Roland Garros and took silver at the Olympics.

“That was the goal. This was discussed back in Doha, in February.

The coach and I were thinking about what to do with the mix. We tried a couple with Ruble [Андреем Рублевым] to do, but it turned out that she and Karen [Хачановым] have long ago agreed to play together with Tokyo. I tried, but they have already decided, and I say, “Okay, your decision.”

We started thinking about who to play mixed with. At that time, we knew that Ruble was playing with Kudermetova and there was Vesnina, but she was not playing. I decided to write to her – what if she comes back? Because this is a person with great experience, she was the first, many victories at the Grand Slam.

The experience will not go anywhere, and it takes a couple of months to get in shape.

We planned to play Roland Garros with her, and reached the final – which we could have won. I couldn’t play Wimbledon, because after being single I had a toothache, I went to Moscow for treatment.

Then the Olympics. We tuned in for every match, gave all the best. In the final, they failed to put the squeeze on (Andrei Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated them by playing matchball – Sports.ru).

In general, it was not just a pastime. It was the goal – to take the gold. Did not work out”.

Karatsev also answered the question whether he was surprised that Rublev and Pavlyuchenkova reached the final, winning the championship tie-break in each match, and playing matchball in the semifinals.

“I was surprised, yes. Even Ruble, even when he started playing mixed, said: “Damn, I lost alone, lost a pair. Everything. Now there is still this mixed. What am I doing there? ” He said it every match.

But having reached the final, he was already in tune. And they won. “

Tokyo is the best Russian tennis Olympics: gold and two silver. Even more powerful than the great Beijing 2008!

Subscribe to our instagram and telegram about tennis