Athletics champion detained with drugs in St. Petersburg :: Others :: RBC Sport

The police found a bag of white powder in Alexander Hutte’s sneaker. Former athlete admitted that he ordered substances on the Internet

Two-time champion of Russia in athletics, former informant of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Alexander Hutte was detained by police in St. Petersburg with drugs. This was reported by the RIA Novosti agency with reference to a law enforcement source. The same information was disseminated by the REN TV channel.

It is noted that on Planernaya Street, police found a bag of white powder in a sneaker with a former athlete. According to preliminary information, we are talking about mephedrone. Hütte later admitted that he ordered the substances on the Internet.

The All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) told RBC Sport that the athlete was serving a disqualification from 2015 to 2019 and did not resume his sports career after that. “What further the athlete did, we do not know. He is an adult and must be responsible for his own actions, ”the ARAF said.

The athlete competed in short distance running. Alexander Hugge became the champion of Russia in 2010 and 2013, in addition, he won the European Athletics Team Championship in 2011 and became the silver medalist in 2014.

However, in 2015, the athlete was suspended for four years after prohibited substances were found in his doping test. In 2017, it became known that after the suspension, the athlete became an informant for the International Association of Athletics Federations. The edition “Championship” reported that he wrote several letters to the IAAF, but did not give any real information about the use of doping by other athletes.