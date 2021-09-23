Bazhenov: if Karpin didn’t like it, they could jump into him from two feet. He trained with us

Former Spartak forward Nikita Bazhenov remembered about the training process under the guidance of the current coach of the Russian national team Valeria Karpina…

“Karpin has always trained with us. I am sure that then he could play more calmly. We were just hacked to death. If you didn’t like Georgievich, you could just jump into him with two feet. He wouldn’t say anything, he would just spit and maybe praise.

With him you could hack to death in training. We had a lot of exercises where everyone played with everyone – it was super contact and emotional. If he came out, then it does not matter whether he is a coach or not.

But if you take Laudrup, he participated with us in small squares and showed … I have not seen this at all. He had some kind of plastic or rubber ankles.

You understand that this is generally some kind of incomprehensible level. He threw between the legs of the whole team. And he didn’t just throw the ball, but also thrust his leg into it – football people will understand. That is, with a super accent. This is generally kapets! Do you understand, if he does this now, then how did he play then? ” – quotes the words of Bazhenov Sports.ru.