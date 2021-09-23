Beauty digest: from Jennifer Aniston’s golden gadget to advertising model with Down syndrome

Ellie Goldstein

Jennifer Aniston revealed the secret of skin care, a model with Down syndrome starred in an advertising campaign for Gucci Beauty, daughter Reese Witherspoon cut her hair with office scissors, and Ekaterina Varnava launched a challenge to take responsibility for her health. What else they talked about this week in the world of beauty – read in our material.

Jennifer Aniston uses a gold gadget for skin care

Jennifer Aniston, 51, spoke about the tool she uses to care for her skin. It turns out the actress relies on a gold roller to keep her complexion radiant.

Gold Sculpting Bar is a luxurious vibrating roller designed by renowned makeup artist Gillian Dempsey for her namesake brand. And yes, it is literally gold – plated with 24-carat gold.

Its creator explains the effectiveness of the gadget by the fact that this metal has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, helps fight wrinkles. While the vibrations provide a massage effect that instantly relaxes muscles and relieves tension.

It’s so damn nice when you put oil on your face and just massage it with this roller,

– she shared with InStyle.

Aniston is not the only star fan of the beauty device, including Naomi Watts, Leslie Mann and Gwyneth Paltrow. This miracle costs $ 300 (about 22 thousand rubles).

Gucci Beauty ad campaign features Down syndrome model

Ellie Goldstein, an 18-year-old Ilford model with Down syndrome, has signed with Gucci Beauty. The girl took part in a new advertising campaign for Gucci L’Obscur Mascara along with four other models. The photographer was artist David Hyde, who won a competition that Gucci ran with Italian Vogue at the end of 2019.

The campaign was inspired by the words of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele:

I created L’Obscur mascara for authentic people who use makeup to tell their story of freedom the way they see it.

Ava Philip cut her hair with office scissors, but it looks like a professional job

Despite the fact that many celebrities rushed to their stylists after removing the isolation, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, Ava, decided to cope on her own. The girl recently showed off her new haircut. Philip shared with followers on the microblog a photo in which she cuts herself with ordinary scissors.

Oops,

– she signed the frame.

Several months ago, Ava dyed her curls pink, and now she decided to update her haircut. It turned out very well!

Ekaterina Varnava launched the challenge of taking responsibility for your health

Durex, together with actress Yekaterina Varnava, launched a social campaign “Your health is your responsibility” in support of the Russian Ministry of Health’s campaign “HIV Test: Expedition 2020”. The brand has donated 40,000 rapid tests so more people can get free anonymous HIV testing. During the first days of the action in the Moscow region, more than 1,900 people took part in the testing.

Our health with you is our responsibility. And if this video helped you become bolder and more consciously approach the issue of your health, then it was not in vain. It is with great pleasure that I convey the challenge of a responsible attitude to my health to blogger Tona Ginevskaya to Vladivostok, where this Expedition starts on July 9. Get an HIV test anonymously, free of charge and in just 5 minutes. Details about the action and the schedule of the Expedition in your city can be found on the website, – said the star.

The organizers of the action urge to be attentive to sexual contacts and try to minimize the risk of HIV infection by using condoms and getting tested regularly.

Also, as part of the campaign, on the sites o-spide.ru and durex.ru, you can find useful materials and videos, addresses of places where you can take the test for free.