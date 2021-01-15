Beckinsale, Turlington and other stars who don’t age or get fat

Years go by, and these girls don’t change. It still seems to us that they drink the blood of babies, otherwise how can they do it ?!
Kate Beckinsale
We are crazy about this actress – she was, is and will look luxurious, and these photos are another confirmation of this.
Christy Turlington
For a moment, Christie is 52 years old, although you can’t say that. Time has no power over her appearance.
Jessica Alba
Jessica is a great advertisement for her own beauty brand, which is designed to preserve the youth and beauty of every girl. After all, the actress and mother of many children has not changed at all for 17 years.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Paltrow does not paint over gray hair or inject Botox in the forehead and even looks young.
Eva Longoria
Maybe there is a rejuvenating fountain at Eva’s house, otherwise how can you explain that she is becoming more and more beautiful every year.
Kylie Minogue
If we didn’t know what year each of these photos was, then we would think that the difference between the pictures is about 15 minutes – Kylie just changed her dress, slightly tweaked her makeup and pulled her hair out.
Kerry Washington
In these photos the difference is 14 years (!), But it seems to us that this is just before and after makeup and styling. Just a shock! Kerry, what’s your secret ?!
Photo source: Getty Images, @cturlington
