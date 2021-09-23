Become Human wanted to make a sex android – Igromania

Tom Hendersonwho recently talked about the game Quantic dream on Star Wars, Insiderwho recently talked about the gameon told new details about other studio projects.

According to Henderson, Quantic Dream began developing a new open-world space game immediately after release. Beyond: Two Souls… Then the project was codenamed Project karmaand was later renamed to Project solstice… In total, they worked on it for about two years.

As a result, the game was canceled because Sony wanted to end cooperation with Quantic Dream after Detroit: Become Human… In addition, the studio itself was experiencing problems with the engine due to the open world.

Henderson went on to explain why Sony changed its attitude:

Detroit: Become Human originally had 4 protagonists, the last of which was a sex android – blonde with big breasts … I’m not kidding. Tom Henderson

According to Henderson, the presence of such a character did not please Sony:

This fourth protagonist and some of the stories surrounding her resulted in Sony wanting to close the 3 game deal IMMEDIATELY. Tom Henderson

The insider also added that it is currently unclear if the new Star Wars game has anything to do with the canceled Project Karma. Perhaps not, since the engine of the previous project did not cope with the open world, which, according to media reports, will appear in the new game.