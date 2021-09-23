Become Human wanted to make a sex android – Igromania

According to Henderson, Quantic Dream began developing a new open-world space game immediately after release. Beyond: Two Souls… Then the project was codenamed Project karmaand was later renamed to Project solstice… In total, they worked on it for about two years.
As a result, the game was canceled because Sony wanted to end cooperation with Quantic Dream after Detroit: Become Human… In addition, the studio itself was experiencing problems with the engine due to the open world.
Henderson went on to explain why Sony changed its attitude:
Detroit: Become Human originally had 4 protagonists, the last of which was a sex android – blonde with big breasts … I’m not kidding.
Tom Henderson
According to Henderson, the presence of such a character did not please Sony:
This fourth protagonist and some of the stories surrounding her resulted in Sony wanting to close the 3 game deal IMMEDIATELY.
Tom Henderson
