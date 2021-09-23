Binance Deletes Suex Bitcoin Accounts

Binance cryptocurrency exchange CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) approved the inclusion of Suex bitcoin exchange in the US sanctions list and shared details of his participation in the investigation.

Yesterday’s actions taken by the US Treasury Department against “bulletproof exchangers” like Suex is a POSITIVE development for the industry and the future trajectory of crypto. (1/3) https://t.co/JdypGOw8W1 – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) September 23, 2021

He recalled that Binance cooperates with law enforcement agencies around the world on a daily basis to curb illegal activities.

“We’ve refined our AI-assisted approach to investigating potentially illegal activities and creating an internal investigation team of experienced law enforcement officials,” CZ wrote.

Their audit revealed several accounts associated with Suex addresses earlier this year. In accordance with internal security measures, they were removed from the platform.

All information about the addresses and other details of the internal investigation, Binance transferred to law enforcement agencies.

In general, CZ called the sanctions against bitcoin exchange Suex a positive development for the industry and the trajectory of its development.

Recall that on September 21, the US Treasury Department included legal entities and the site of the Suex exchanger, as well as 25 associated addresses in the Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether networks, in the sanctions list.

The agency claims that funds from operators of at least eight ransomware, scam projects, darknet marketplaces and the now closed BTC-e exchange passed through the platform. Assets related to cybercriminals accounted for up to 40% of Suex’s turnover.

US imposed sanctions against bitcoin exchange Suex with offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg

According to Elliptic’s estimates, since 2018, Suex has processed cryptocurrency transactions worth at least $ 934 million. Over $ 370 million of them are related to cybercriminals.

Elliptic calculates the amount of funds laundered through the bitcoin exchange Suex

Suex co-founder Vasily Zhabykin denied any illegal activities of the company and called the attention to it on the part of the US authorities a mistake. However, a ForkLog source on the exchange market said that Suex is one of the largest exchangers in Russia.

Co-founder of US-sanctioned exchanger Suex denies illegal activity

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER