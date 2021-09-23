Binance Goes Centralized – Changpeng Zhao

Binance may abandon its “decentralized” business model.

In this way, the crypto exchange wants to win the favor of global regulators.

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance may abandon its policy of decentralized governance under pressure from global regulators, said its CEO Changpeng Zhao.

He acknowledged that the idea of ​​a decentralized organization of global business prevents regulatory approval in jurisdictions with clear licensing regimes.

When regulators ask us where your headquarters is located, we reply that we do not have one. They do not understand how to work with us, and perhaps they think that we are cunning, – explained the head of Binance.

Over the past few months, financial regulators in the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa and a number of other countries have issued warnings to investors regarding the exchange’s activities.

Zhao noted that much of this concern of departments is related to the company’s business model.

“For a regulated exchange business, we need centralization. We need a single legal entity with a clear capitalization, transparent investors, a proper board of directors and governance, clear KYC / AML procedures, and a risk control system, ”Zhao said.

The new head of the audit and investigation department – Binance has hired the ex-Europol darknet specialist. It will identify crypto criminals on the company’s platform.

Recall that in August, Binance introduced mandatory user verification. New users will need to pass identity verification to gain access to deposit / withdrawal and trading. For existing clients, these measures will be introduced in stages within two months.

