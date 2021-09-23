Bitcoin dropped to $ 39,612 for the first time since August. Credit: Flickr

The cost of the most popular cryptocurrency in the world – bitcoin – on September 22 briefly fell below the $ 40 thousand mark. The digital currency suffered a decline of 3.2%, to $ 39 612 amid criticism from regulators. The last time such a price was observed was in August.

In the morning, things on the world markets improved and bitcoin quickly rose in price to $ 42,132. As of 14:00, the price settled at $ 42,185, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Prices for cryptocurrencies at 14:00 on September 22. Photo: CoinMarketCap

According to Bloomberg, investors are afraid of the debt crisis of the Chinese giant China Evergrande Group, as well as the upcoming meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which indicates a potential reduction in asset purchases at the end of the year.

Join us on Telegram!

Bitcoin price swing. Photo: Bloomberg

The price swing “shows that bitcoin is not immune to a sell-off of risky assets in traditional markets,” said Anthony Trench, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. He added that Bitcoin needs to “break the 200-day moving average at $ 46K and consolidate” before investors can breathe a sigh of relief.

Context. Recently, Bitcoin fell by 7% in just a day. The collapse occurred against the backdrop of the prospect of bankruptcy of one of the largest developers in China – China Evergrande Group.