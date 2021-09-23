Bitcoin.org & NFT WallStreetBets Hack: Crypto Market News From Investing.com

Investing.com – Reddit community WallStreetBets has released 15,000 NFT Diamond Hands Pass collection and hackers have hacked Bitcoin.org – see this and other cryptocurrency news in our daily roundup.

Robinhood’s waiting list clients will begin testing Web 3.0-like cryptocurrency wallets in October. This was stated by the director of products of the online broker Aparna Chennapragada.

Ukraine has created a draft amendments to the Tax Code concerning the taxation of transactions with virtual assets (VA). The document is at the disposal of ForkLog. It describes the peculiarities of taxation of transactions with VA, declaration of income and the procedure for paying taxes.

Absolute world boxing champion Alexander Usik will release a limited collection of non-exchangeable tokens (NFT) on the Binance marketplace.

The Reddit community WallStreetBets has released a Diamond Hands Pass collection of 15,000 NFTs. Each token has its own properties of uniqueness and rarity. Digital assets are created from the handiwork of the authors.

The cybercriminals obtained unauthorized access to the information resource about bitcoin .org and placed an announcement on the distribution of the cryptocurrency on its main page. Domain registrar Namecheap has restricted access to the site.

