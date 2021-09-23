Bitcoin Price Rebounds Slightly, Altcoins Like Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot Etc. Are Rising ”Crypto Insiders

from Cryptocurrency The market is recovering well since yesterday evening after a sharp drop in prices this week. This is in part due to the fact that Evergrande struck a deal with its bondholders that restored calm in the stock market (for now).

What could also play a role is the announcement of the US central bank, the Federal Reserve System (FRS). The Fed said it may begin to phase out buying bonds in mid-2022, but will continue to do so until then.

especially Altcoins Strong green this morning. Despite this, most cryptocurrencies are still in the red at 10% or more compared to last week. The total market capitalization fell to $ 1.85 trillion this week but is back to $ 2.08 trillion this morning.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) It has dropped sharply this week. The price was still around $ 48,000 on Sunday, but dropped below $ 40,000 yesterday. Then I made another bitcoin bounce, bounce It rallied and the price was able to find support at the $ 42,000 level. In the late afternoon, Bitcoin erupted shortly after the aforementioned news, and its price topped $ 43,000.

Initially, Bitcoin faced a lot of resistance around $ 43,600, but Bitcoin managed to overcome this early in the morning. Bitcoin recovered $ 44,000 and briefly peaked at $ 44,600 this morning. If Bitcoin holds here, we can see the price this week in 200 days. moving average (MA) returns about $ 46,000. This would probably restore a lot of confidence.

In any case, the data remains there too. rising Find out the price of bitcoin. Bitcoin miners, whales, and older investors continue to accumulate:

In general, the average age of a coin and the reserves of miners help determine the direction and activity of important coin holders. #BTC… A strong tendency to accumulate LTH and keep miners holding reserves is a very bullish signal. #bitcoin… – Daniel Joe (@ DanielJoe916) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the Lightning Network is also processing more transactions than ever before:

V #bitcoin The Lightning Network currently has a capacity of 2,738 BTC dollars, which is equivalent to USD 116.3 million. We are happy to launch LN metrics in Glassnode Studio⚡️

– total capacity

– Average / average channel size

– LN node and channel number https://t.co/2zrfglOliP pic.twitter.com/do4zUBT5FD – glass node (glassnode) September 22, 2021

Altcoins

Over the past 20 hours, altcoins tend to get stronger than bitcoins. Ethereum (ETH) It briefly dropped to $ 2,700 yesterday morning and then climbed to $ 2,900. By the evening, the price of ether had jumped to $ 3,050. Ether continued to rise steadily throughout the night thereafter, reaching $ 3,150 this morning.

Cardano (ADA) pulls harder. The ADA price fell slightly below $ 2 on Wednesday night but is at $ 2.28 this morning. Polkadot (DOT) and solana (SOL) are currently growing the fastest among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. The DOT rallied 11% and is now breaking the resistance around $ 32. SOL has risen in price by 12% and now pays about $ 150.

Just outside the top ten, we are seeing more aggressive growth in prices for some goods. The avalanche (AVAX), which is currently in 11th place, is up 21% today and is worth $ 78. Cosmos (ATOM) is now in 14th place, up 22% to $ 41.5. Terra (LUNA), now ranked 12th, rose an astounding 25% last night to $ 34.6. The fastest, arweave (AR), rose 29% to close at $ 52.