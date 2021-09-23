Boxer Alexander Usik will release an NFT collection on the Binance marketplace

Absolute world boxing champion Alexander Usik will release a limited collection of non-exchangeable tokens (NFT) on the Binance marketplace. This was reported to ForkLog by the company.

Collectible Tokens Steel, Titanium and Gold will have a fixed value, while Platinum and Diamond will be auctioned. Buyers of NFT Platinum will receive professional boxing gloves with Usyk’s signature, and Diamond owners will get the opportunity to conduct a personal training session with a Ukrainian athlete.

The auction on the Binance NFT marketplace starts on September 25 at 01:00 Moscow time and will last until September 28 at 01:00 Moscow time.

“The world loves the strong. The road is given to the walker, which means that any journey begins with the first step. I made it early in my career, and now my journey from the very first step is reflected in the NFT collection. I am happy to release NFT with Binance, ”said Usyk.

The NFT collection was previously announced by multiple world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.

In July, professional boxer Tyson Fury sold NFT for $ 987,000. The trades took place on the HoDooi marketplace.

Recall that Mike Tyson, in collaboration with artist Corey Van Liu, created a collection of non-fungible tokens.

