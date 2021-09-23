Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of conspiracy

The ex-husband has filed a lawsuit over an estate in France, part of which the actress wants to sell for a symbolic amount.

Actor Brad Pitt accused ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie, of conspiracy over an attempt to sell half of their common estate with a vineyard in France. This was announced on September 22 by the Daily Mail tabloid, citing a claim filed in a Luxembourg court.

It is noted that in the Chateau Miraval estate with an area of ​​405 hectares and worth more than $ 160 million, the couple got married in 2014.

Pitt’s lawsuit alleges that his ex-wife is “systematically preventing” him from managing his share of the property.

The actor’s lawyers pointed out that Angelina is trying to sell her part of the estate for a symbolic amount, which will help her deprive Brad of the right to dispose of it and make a profit, despite the time and money invested in the project.

A source close to Pitt called Jolie a “vindictive rule breaker,” commenting on the court appeal.

We will remind, in September last year, Pitt presented his first type of champagne Fleur de Miraval. It took five years to create a rosé wine from grapes grown on the Chateau Miraval estate.

As reported Correspondent.netAngelina Jolie filed for divorce from Bradrm Pitt in 2016.