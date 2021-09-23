Bridge of Spirits in 4K at maximum settings on RTX 3080 and a selection of screenshots

DSOGaming decided to test the performance of the recent action-adventure Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PC. The game looks great, but when running on DirectX 12 at 4K resolution and maximum graphics settings on an RTX 3080, a stable 60fps was not achieved.

Testing was conducted on a system with an Intel Core i9-9900K processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. The specified configuration provided 60fps with constant drops to 55fps. Sometimes it happened that the frame rate dropped even more – to 49-50 frames / s. Kena: Bridge of Spirits does not support DLSS technology that could improve performance. Crashes are less frequent on DirectX 11.

The DSOGaming portal also shared a selection of screenshots of various locations: a cave, woodland, a temple, and so on. One of the images shows the contaminated area, which Ken’s main character must clear.

Recall: Kena: Bridge of Spirits was released on September 21, 2021 on PC (Epic Games Store), PS4 and PS5. The game received a warm welcome from critics.