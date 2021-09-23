Bright exit of Megan Fox and Coulson Baker at the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the actress. Photo!

Lovers are spotted in Santa Monica.





@machinegunkelly

Megan Fox and Colson Baker











Megan Fox celebrated her anniversary with her new lover Colson Baker (better known under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly – ed.). The actress celebrated her 35th birthday in a restaurant in Santa Monica.

For the release, the Transformers star was clearly gearing up with her stylist Maeve Reilly, who also dresses Hayley Bieber and Kendall Jenner. The birthday girl appeared in a bright red fitted trouser suit and platform shoes of the same color. Coulson, 31, looked equally stylish. The singer wore a navy blue turtleneck, gray pants, and black boots with red laces.

In April, the couple celebrated Baker’s birthday with close friends and family. The musician shared videos and photos from the birthday celebration on his instagram and showed a touching kiss with his beloved. “I dream big,” he wrote, blowing out the candles on the birthday cake.

We will remind, for the first time Megan and Coulson were noticed in May 2020. And recently, the media started talking about the possible engagement of the couple. “Megan is very happy. They have a serious and healthy relationship, ”a source told People. Baker has no children yet, and the actress is raising three sons (8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Jorkhi) from ex-husband Brian Austin Green.