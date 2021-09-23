Canelo vows to knock out Plant by round eight

WBC, WBA and WBO Middleweight Champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez promised to knock out the IBF champion Caleb Plant by the eighth round of their fight on November 6 for the title of absolute world champion. Alvarez made this statement at a press conference, where a fight broke out between the boxers.

“He started to say all kinds of things. I answered. Then he said a bad word, ”said Alvarez, who disliked the common expletive“ motherf — er ”. – You can say anything about me, but not about my mother. I will punch anyone who says something about my mom. And he hit first. I just pushed him. He hit first, and then I myself did not understand, but I reacted instantly. “

“The fight will last no longer than eight rounds. I’m going to knock this guy out. Easy, ”added Canelo, who also did not like Plant’s words that two boxers – Alvarez himself and Oscar Valdes – from Eddie Reinoso’s team tested positive for doping, but managed to avoid serious punishment.

“We achieved everything ourselves and worked hard to be here. Eddie is very upset when someone lies and talks nonsense about us. We just need to show who we are on November 6th, ”Canelo said. – Maybe Caleb is at the same level as Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith, but not at my level. I respect that he doesn’t want to give in. From what happened today, you can see that the fight will definitely be good. “

“I know what I have to do and I know a lot about him. He is a good boxer, but my experience will give me an edge. I’ve already seen Caleb-like style in fights with Floyd Mayweather, Erislandy Lara, Austin Trout and Saunders. I intend to show everything I can do on November 6 and win. The title of undisputed world champion is a historic achievement for Mexico and for my entire team. And this is a great achievement for my career, ”added the Mexican.

Caleb Plant did not attach much importance to the scuffle itself, although he was slightly injured during it.

“We just had the usual squabble, and then what happened happened. It doesn’t bother me. I only focus on November 6th, ”Plant said.

His manager, Luis Decubas Jr, told ESPN that Plant has only a small cut and will spar as planned on Thursday.

However, Plant was not pleased with Canelo’s statement that he had allegedly insulted his mother, using an expletive Canelo himself uttered during an altercation with Demetrius Andrejd during a press conference after his fight with Saunders in May.

“Didn’t he say that? – reminded Plant. – But now suddenly these words mean something completely different? Now, it turns out, I’m talking about his mother? Stop it. It’s completely pointless, ”Plant said.

“My mother was shot by the police two years ago,” Plant wrote on social media. “Why would I even mention anybody’s mother, and even if I didn’t care, why would I do it, because in response they would immediately say:“ Was it not your mother who was shot by the police, you idiot? ”

“Don’t believe this nonsense… The truth is that he got angry because he saw against himself someone who was not afraid of him and who didn’t just come to get his money, and his conceit could not bear it. You will never hear from me talking about someone’s mother, children or wife. When men go to war, they leave women and children at home, ”Plant added.