Caviar unveils exclusive Rolex-style iPhone 13 Pro smartphones

The Russian brand Caviar has announced another collection of Apple smartphones: the Pair of Kings series includes the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the design of which is inspired by expensive Rolex watches.

One of the new products is called the Yacht Club: it should be of interest to owners of Rolex Yacht-Master II watches. The imitation of a bracelet in the back of the case is made using titanium and copper inserts. The upper section is made of durable white material with engraved sea waves. The role of the bezel in the composition is played by an insert made of blue jewelry enamel with a decorative scale. Price – from 395,000 rubles.

Another version is called Benvenuto: the design is inspired by the Rolex Cellini watch collection. A fluted bezel separates the upper case, crafted in white gold. At the bottom – covered with brown crocodile skin. This model costs from 1,600,000 rubles.

The Meteorite version in the Cosmograph Daytona design is dedicated to the Rolex ‘space-grade’ racing series. The upper part of the smartphone has a unique real meteorite pattern, while the lower one is made of carbon fiber with a diagonal counter weaving. The price is from 429,000 rubles.

Another novelty is called Dark Sky. The design is dedicated to the travel watch from the famous Rolex brand – Sky-Dweller. The upper part of the smartphone body is made of titanium with a black PVD coating, and the lower one is made of black bog oak. The decorative divider is inspired by the Rolex bezel. Cost – from 419,000 rubles.

Finally, the Olive Rays is announced, inspired by the Rolex Datejust. The upper section is finished in olive green aircraft-grade aluminum (surface oxidized). Below is a panel of titanium and gilded elements, made in the style of a Jubilee bracelet. The device costs from 414,000 rubles.