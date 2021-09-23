Ceh9 Invents New Grenade Trick After CS: GO Patch | CS: GO

Commentator and analyst Arseny ceh9 Trinozhenko found an additional use of the ability to share grenades for throwing out in CS: GO. The former esports player believes that due to the drop mechanics, players will be able to get out of closed positions more efficiently.

Arseny ceh9 Trinozhenko: “A useful feature after the update: Grenade drop for fakes. Previously, many people threw a pistol for a fake from around the corner, but now you can do it with a grenade, for example, a decoy or a flash drive, which you can then pick up and use for its intended purpose! “

Formerly ceh9 noted that the ability to share grenades will allow teams to better play rounds with a weak economy at the expense of getting full-fledged spreads. Trynozhenko also spoke about the Desert Eagle’s damage reduction. He believes that this will significantly reduce the effectiveness of the weapon in some positions.

Update for CS: GO was released on the night of September 22. In addition to the ability to share grenades and reduce the damage of Desert Eagle, Valve introduced Operation Riptide, and also changed several maps, including Dust2.