According to the Daily Mail, London’s Chelsea may end all attempts to get Sevilla and France’s Jules Koundet center-back. The Spanish club refuses to reduce the requested amount, insisting on a payment from the Blues in the amount of 80 million euros. Chelsea hoped the Spaniards would sell Kunde for 60 million euros.

But now the English club has a different priority goal. It is noted that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who at one time was inspired by such defense masters as John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho, is a big fan of the potential Blues acquisition – Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus Turin. However, this choice of the Blues seems strange: after all, the Italians value the Dutch defender at an even more substantial sum. The leaders of the “old lady” agree to sit down at the negotiating table with Chelsea only if the auction starts at 103 million pounds.

Despite Juventus’ strong appetites, De Ligt may be the preferred option for Londoners. The oversized footballer with a good first pass could be Chelsea’s own Virgil Van Dyck, according to the British press.