Chinese club KHL “Kunlun” will completely replace the squad before the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022

“And what to discuss” Kunlun “? This is not about hockey, this is a different story. I see no reason to talk about them, ”said a well-known functionary and expert Leonid Vaysfeld in his recent interview with “Championship”, analyzing the start of the season.





Who surprised, and whose failure is natural. Big analysis of the start of the KHL season from Weisfeld

Indeed, everything that has been happening recently in Kunlun is more like a circus performance than a desire to successfully perform in the KHL regular championship and take a place in the first eight of the Eastern Conference.

Even last year, “dragons” under the leadership of Alexey Kovalev they looked more like whipping boys than the middle peasant of the league, ready to hack to death with the giants and try not to lose face. I immediately remember the creation of “Kunlun” and its development by hand Vladimir Yurzinov Jr.… Then, in the 2016/2017 season, the Chinese team looked really good, immediately got into the playoffs, tried to fight the formidable Magnitogorsk in the first round.

Then, after the departure of Yurzinov, a mess began in the club, which continues to this day. It seems that the sports result in Kunlun is absolutely of no interest to anyone, and after the home Olympics in Pikin in 2022, the team will finally fall apart.

The current regular season, the home matches of which the team again plays in Mytishchi near Moscow (yes, the Chinese club will not reach their native China in any way), Kunlun began with the replacement of the head coach. More precisely, Kari Yalonen refused to participate in all this in the offseason, as a result of which he was urgently called to lead Kunlun Ivan Zanattu. He will also take the Chinese national team to the home Olympics.

Photo: photo.khl.ru

It was on the eve of the Games that the KHL team (where it would be nice not to spoil the league’s image and correspond to the level of the top hockey division) decided to attend the Olympic training camp, as a result of which the Kunlun roster will almost completely change. You can dream up and figure out what kind of composition it will be and who will go there in general. Tell me, can you imagine something like that in the NHL? Forgive me, but we also have a serious sports competition, not a water pumping championship.

“Yes, Kunlun will have a new team roster, as most of it will sit at the Olympic training camp. We know they will go to Beijing earlier. Reapply at the end of December, they will have time to add new players.

Now it’s hard to say who will go to the national team and which players. We are in touch with the team and with the management. They will announce players at the end of December. Yes, newcomers will come, another team, they will have to play. But I think they will find good players. Let’s see who they find, free agents. Of course, they must fit into the transfer window, “- this is how the president of the league reacted to the plans of the Chinese KHL participant Alexey Morozov while talking to reporters after the recent board of directors.





The KHL elected a new board of directors. What was the important decision at the first meeting?

We turned to the club itself with a request to clarify the situation in as much detail as possible, since at the post-match press conferences questions on this topic were removed from Ivan Zanatta and remained unanswered.

For the sake of fairness, we note that the response by the team’s press service was decent and detailed enough. We give it in full.

“In the current conditions it is extremely difficult to talk about the future and make clear plans. This applies to many sports organizations around the world, as their activities are often influenced by force majeure circumstances. Our club also has to reckon with them. But, no matter how events unfold, Kunlun Red Star HC declares with full responsibility that it will act in full compliance with the provisions of the Kontinental Hockey League regulations. The regulations provide for a period of additional applications, the date of its end is indicated, and at the same time there is no limit of permissible additional applications. It is these provisions that our club will be guided by.

Recall that in the previous season we had to make drastic changes in the roster during the championship and add many players. In total, 55 hockey players played for our team in the KHL championship, which, by the way, is not a record figure for the league. Then the actions of our club were not criticized, since it was clear to everyone that they were explained by objective reality. In this regard, we see no reason why similar actions in this season, which is also special for our club, should cause a negative reaction from some observers who do not consider it necessary to delve into the essence of the matter.

Hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing presents many organizational challenges. In particular, the regime of entry to the PRC for foreign athletes is being discussed, who should undergo a three-day quarantine upon arrival. However, for our hockey players who are legally on a business trip in the Russian Federation, the quarantine should be three weeks. These are the requirements of the current law on the territory of the PRC, and nothing depends on the club in this situation, ”reads the text of the official response.

All this, of course, is good, but the image of the Continental League is definitely not easier, and the fan wants to see strong foreign teams in the composition of the participants. And you don’t have to go far to find an example: just look at the organization of the process at Jokerit, which has already won eight victories in a row and occupies a place in the leading group of the tournament table. It remains only to wish the KHL management a more careful approach to the admission of teams to participate in the regular season and to discuss in advance the inadmissibility of certain things. Otherwise, the whole tournament will turn into sheer chaos, where everyone will do what they want.