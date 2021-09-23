CSKA defeated an opponent without leaders in the Russian Cup match :: Football :: RBC Sport

The team played a match against Zenit Izhevsk, the meeting ended with a score of 4: 0. The game was missed by Igor Akinfeev, Alan Dzagoev and Mario Fernandez

Read us on News News

Photo: Oleg Bukharev / TASS



CSKA defeated Zenit Izhevsk in the first match of the Russian Cup group stage with a score of 4: 0.

In the ninth minute, Ilzat Akhmetov opened the scoring after a pass from Vladislav Yakovlev. And in the middle of the first half, the advantage of the “army” was doubled by Konstantin Kuchaev, who received the ball from Maxim Mukhin.

After the break, Baktiyor Zainutdinov scored the third goal against the Izhevsk club after a pass from Fedor Chalov. The final score in the match was set by Anton Zabolotny in stoppage time for the second half.

CSKA defeated Spartak in the minority



CSKA arrived in Izhevsk without a number of leading players. In particular, Igor Akinfeev was not included in the application. The place at the gate was taken by 17-year-old Vladislav Torop. Alan Dzagoev and Mario Fernandez also did not go to the match. In addition, striker Anton Zabolotny, who scored the winning goal in the match against Spartak, started the match on the bench. He appeared on the field only after the break.

To take the first place in the group and advance to the next round, CSKA must also defeat Metallurg Lipetsk. The match will take place on October 27.