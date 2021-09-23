CSKA defeated Zenit Izhevsk in the group stage match of the Russian Cup

Today, September 23, in the match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Russian Cup of the season 2021/2022, Zenit Izhevsk hosted CSKA Moscow. The meeting took place at the Central – Zenit stadium in Izhevsk. The guests won 4-0.

In the 9th minute, the account was opened by midfielder Ilzat Akhmetov, who responded to a head discount from striker Vladislav Yakovlev. In the 24th minute, midfielder Konstantin Kuchaev took advantage of his chance and doubled the lead. At the 77th minute, midfielder Baktiyor Zainutdinov brought the matter to defeat, and in stoppage time, striker Anton Zabolotny set the final score.

CSKA scored three points in the current Russian Cup and took first place in the standings of group 10. Zenit-Izhevsk (0) – in the last position. In addition to these teams, Metallurg Lipetsk plays in Group 10, beating Zenit-Izhevsk 2: 1. The match between him and CSKA will take place in Lipetsk on October 27.

Let’s remind that the current owner of the Cup of the country is Moscow Lokomotiv. In the final of the last rally, the railroad workers beat Samara “Wings of the Soviets” with a score of 3: 1.