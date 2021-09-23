CSKA started with a victory in the Russian Football Cup – 09/23/2021

TASS, September 23. CSKA Moscow beat Zenit Izhevsk 4-0 in the away match of the second round of the Betcity group stage – the Russian Football Cup. The meeting began with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the shooting at the University of Perm on September 20.

Goals were scored by Ilzat Akhmetov (9th minute), Konstantin Kuchaev (24), Baktiyor Zainutdinov (76) and Anton Zabolotny (90 + 1).

The teams play in the 10th group together with Metallurg Lipetsk. In the first round on August 25, the clubs of Olympus – Football National League – 1 (FNL-1) and Olympus – Football National League – 2 (FNL-2) met. Metallurg (FNL-1) beat Zenit (FNL-2) 2: 1. In the final round, the army team will play against Metallurg on October 27.

The final match of the second round of the Russian Cup group stage will take place later on Thursday. Vladimirskoe “Torpedo” at home will hold a meeting with the Yekaterinburg “Ural”. The teams are in the second group.

The group stage of the Russian Cup is held in one round, the Tinkoff clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL) will play both their matches away, the FNL-1 clubs – one away meeting, one at home, the FNL-2 clubs – both games at home. The winner of each of the 11 groups qualifies for the ⅛ final. RPL is represented by CSKA, Dynamo (Moscow), Khimki, Rostov, Krasnodar, Ural (Yekaterinburg), Ufa, Arsenal (Tula), Krylya Sovetov (Samara), Akhmat (Grozny) and Nizhny Novgorod. The teams that took the first five places in the previous RPL season (Zenit, Spartak, Lokomotiv, Rubin, Sochi) were automatically qualified for the ⅛ finals.